LeRoy Weber, 87, of Canon City, CO, passed away January 7, 2022. LeRoy was born on November 14, 1934 to John and Sophie (Wasserman) Weber. He married Betty Thomas of Burchard, on October 9, 1955. LeRoy was born in Odell and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1953. He served six years in the National Guard following high school. He and his wife, Betty, were entrepreneurs, owning several grocery stores and skating rinks. Roy had a pilot's license, as he really enjoyed flying and traveling. He also spent several years in the real estate profession.