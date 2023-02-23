Lesa R. Schmitt

Lesa R. Schmitt, 56, of Beatrice died Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at a Lincoln hospital. She was born on March 6, 1966 in Beatrice and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1984. She began working in high school and had various jobs over the years, but she especially liked working for Schmitt's Clothing, Heartland Foods, and Bomgaars. On October 11, 2013, she married Jeremy Schmitt in Las Vegas. Lesa enjoyed cooking, animals, and spending time with her grandchildren. She took pride in having a welcoming home and nicely landscaped yard.

Survivors include her husband, Jeremy Schmitt of Beatrice; daughter, Erin (Woody) Hawkins; grandchildren, Noah, Benny and Abel; son, Jacob Parthemer and special friend Kayla Walbridge and her children, Juniper and Raelyn; mother, Jeanette (Yurka) Stevens; sisters, Kelly Wegner and special friend David Keedy and Jana Stevens; brother, Chad (Angie) Stevens; nieces and nephews, Keegan Wegner and special friend, Kami Haase and her children, Jhett, Wyatt and Colt, Karly Wegner, and Easton and Evan Stevens; parents-in-law, Matt and Edna Schmitt; brother-in-law, Ryan Schmitt and special friend, Kim Meints. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Stevens; infant sister, Robin; grandparents, Rudolph and Luella Yurka and Roy and Mildred Stevens; aunt, Marylynn Yurka.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Father Steven Major officiating. Cremation will follow the service. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from noon until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.