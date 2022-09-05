Leslie Allen Hawkins, 70 of Lincoln, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born September 17, 1951, in Beatrice, Nebraska to Thomas E. and Elizabeth (Scheele) Hawkins. He attended Beatrice High School. After high school, he followed his family’s love and passion for horses and traveled with the racehorse circuit for many years. He also owned his own asphalt business in both Colorado Springs and Beatrice. Les was well known for his great sense of humor and quick witted jokes. Every football Saturday, you could find him yelling at his beloved Huskers on the TV while enjoying his favorite snacks: Chili Cheese Fritos, Snickers and a cold Pepsi. Above all else, Les loved his family. He was blessed with many siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Les is survived by his daughters, Cass Salmon and husband Matt of Omaha, Nicole Hawkins of Omaha, Samantha Hawkins and fiancée Taylor Prather of Reno, Nevada; son, Woody Hawkins and wife Erin of Beatrice; step-daughter, Brandy Burkhart and husband Jeff of Reno, Nevada; brother, Tom Hawkins, Jr. and wife Kathie of Southern Pines, NC; sisters, Deb Hawkins, Pam Norton and husband Steve, Chris Morris and husband David, Liz DeBuhr and husband Dale all of Beatrice, Monica Goetz and husband Steve of Mt. Washington, KY; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kate Williams; significant other, Peggy Keane; grandson, Preston Hawkins; and niece, Charlsie Morris.
Memorial Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at the Evergreen Home Cemetery with Jon Palmquist officiating. Memorial established to the Eastern Nebraska Office of Aging, https://enoa.org/ . Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh, Nebraska in charge of arrangements.