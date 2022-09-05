Leslie Allen Hawkins, 70 of Lincoln, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born September 17, 1951, in Beatrice, Nebraska to Thomas E. and Elizabeth (Scheele) Hawkins. He attended Beatrice High School. After high school, he followed his family’s love and passion for horses and traveled with the racehorse circuit for many years. He also owned his own asphalt business in both Colorado Springs and Beatrice. Les was well known for his great sense of humor and quick witted jokes. Every football Saturday, you could find him yelling at his beloved Huskers on the TV while enjoying his favorite snacks: Chili Cheese Fritos, Snickers and a cold Pepsi. Above all else, Les loved his family. He was blessed with many siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.