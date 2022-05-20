Lester Miller

Lester H. Miller

Lester H. Miller, 82, of Beatrice, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. He was born on August 5, 1939 in Beatrice. He was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran church of rural Beatrice. Lester graduated from Holmesville High School, Peru State College, and then received his Master's Degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He taught school in Clatonia for five years and then spent the next 20 years teaching in Odell. After retiring from teaching, he worked for 22 years at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. Lester was a former member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice and was currently a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Fairbury. He had been an organist at various churches for nearly 67 years. He was also a member of the Nebraska State Education Association, Business Teachers Association, and Nebraska Personnel & Guidance Association. He enjoyed playing the organ.

Survivors include his sister, Dorothy Daubendiek of Beatrice; brother, Lewis (Marlene) Miller of Omaha; nieces and nephews, Allen (Cheri) Daubendiek of Indialantic, FL, Gary (Gail) Daubendiek of Beatrice, Janet (David) Trout of Filley, and Kelly Miller of Bellevue; great-nieces and great-nephews, Spencer Trout and fiancé, Asia of Grand Island, Allana Daubendiek and fiancé, Alex of Beatrice, Mitchell Trout of Hastings, and Carissa Daubendiek of Beatrice; great-great-nieces, Evelyn and Ellie May of Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his parents, Meinert and Agnes Waltke Miller; brother-in-law, Loren Daubendiek.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church of Fairbury with Pastor Glen Emery officiating. The service will be live streamed on Grace Lutheran Church's Facebook page. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the service at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery of rural Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Grace Lutheran Church of Fairbury. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.