Lewis Laflin

Lewis “Lew” Laflin, 88, of Crab Orchard, passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice on October 17, 2021. He was born to Lewis and Maree (Shiek) Laflin on January 3, 1933 at Crab Orchard. Lew grew up in Crab Orchard, on the family farm, where the Laflin family homesteaded in 1857. The family moved to Lincoln, where Lew graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950 and then graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1954. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and participated in the ROTC program and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United State Army upon graduation. While attending the University of Nebraska, he met the love of his life, Virginia Reavis and the two were joined in marriage on October 3, 1954 at the United Methodist Church in Falls City. They recently celebrated 67 years of marriage. To this union three sons were born, Mike, Mark and John. Shortly after their marriage, Lew was stationed in Mannheim, Germany, where they lived two years. While in Germany, Lew served in the 3rd Armored Field Artillery Battalion. After returning to the United States, the couple came back to the family farm where Lew continued with the family's Registered Angus cattle business and continued the rich Laflin Angus heritage in the Crab Orchard area. He started the Crab Orchard Livestock Club in the late 1950's. Lew also became heavily involved in the Republican Party working with local, state and national candidates for more than 50 years. Lew was very active outside of farming his entire adult life, serving in variety of organizations and politics including Crab Orchard American Post #336, VFW, Nebraska Angus Association, serving as President and Board member, Nebraska Wheat Commission, Nebraska Beef Council, Centenary United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Pawnee City, Scottish Rite, Judicial Nominating Commission, First Judicial District, Nebraska Republican State Central Committee, Governor's Agriculture Advisory Board and Governor's Agriculture Rehabilitation Advisory Board. In his early 50's, Lew began full-time employment off the farm as a District Sales Manager with Northrop King Seed for 11 years. Afterward, he continued in a variety of positions with the National Soil Survey Center and Office of Personnel Management.