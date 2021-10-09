Lila Bell Rees

Lila Bell Rees was born at home in Johnson County, to Lavern and Vetra (Gariss) Trout on November 19, 1928. She passed away on October 7, 2021 at the Homestead House, Beatrice at the age of 92 years, 11 months, and 12 days. From Johnson County, Lila's family moved to Pawnee County near Armour and attended Lewiston Public Schools, where she took Normal School training during her high school course work, which prepared her to be a schoolteacher following graduation. She graduated her senior year in 1945 at the age of 16. She began her teaching career in the fall of 1945, teaching at Dist. 67, a one room schoolhouse in Johnson County. Lila was also enrolled at Peru State College, where she took course work to further her teaching credentials during her summer breaks. In the fall of 1946, she took a new position at District 66 in Pawnee County, where she taught grades 1-8 for 5 years. This school was located on Howard Eastwood's land where Kenneth and his brothers farmed for Howard. One day Kenneth stopped by Lila's school to get a drink from the water pump and that is how they met. On August 22, 1948, Lila married Kenneth Rees at the Mission Creek Presbyterian Church. To this union were born three daughters, Deborah Lee, Dianne Dee, and Dawn Renee. At the beginning of their marriage, they lived with Kenneth's parents, Ernie and Inez Rees, a year before purchasing the farm on Mission Creek, where they lived together until Kenneth's passing in 1989. Lila continued to stay on the family farm until 2003 after which she relocated to Beatrice. Lila was a busy farm wife and mother, helping Kenneth on the farm raising chickens, helping with the livestock, enjoying her large garden, canning, dressing fryers, cutting weeds, mowing, and keeping up with painting of the farm buildings and white board fences around the farmyard. She was also an accomplished seamstress and sewed most of her and her daughter's clothes, often dressing the girls alike in matching dresses.

Besides her love of her raising her daughters and helping on the family farm, Lila had a love of creating art since she was a little girl. During those busy years of being a mom and farm wife, Lila would sneak away to draw from the covers of the T.V. Guide and the Look magazine. Portraits were her favorite subject matter. In 1967, she was accepted as a student to the Minneapolis Minnesota Art Institute, completing this independent art study course in 1970. During the years following her instruction through the Minneapolis Minnesota Art Institute, Lila took several oil painting courses under the instruction of well-known artists such as Irish Mccalla and Oscar Sormani. At this point, she began her own career in teaching oil painting classes as an adjunct for Southeast Community College for 30 years. She also set up her own oil painting workshops in local communities where she touched the lives of many students over the years. Lila displayed her oil paintings at numerous art shows and won many honors and art awards. Her artwork is located all over the United States. After her daughters were attending public school, Lila started working at Barneston Public Schools in 1967 teaching K-12 art education and as a para educator for speech pathology. She was also a para educator at Liberty Public Schools, as well as a para educator in speech pathology at ESU #6 in Beatrice, retiring in 1996. Lila and Kenneth enjoyed traveling and many of their adventures included attending Kenneth's postal conventions all over the country, where they made many new friends. Lila also had a love for music and dancing. She and Kenneth went to all the dances in the surrounding communities from the time they met until Kenneth was no longer with her. She loved entertaining family and friends. Genealogy was also a passion for Lila, where she spent many hours researching at local libraries, courthouses, cemeteries, schools, and visiting or writing relatives to create family trees for both Kenneth and her own family.

Lila was a member of the Gage County Farm Bureau Women in 1956. She. represented Korn Kob. She was a P.T.A member at Barneston School, active. member of the Barneston American Legion Auxiliary for 57 years, a member of the Mission Creek Pincohle Club, and was active in the Mission Creek Presbyterian Church teaching Wednesday after school junior high bible classes. as well as writing, producing, directing and creating the backdrops for many Church Christmas programs throughout the years. This talent also extended to putting on productions for the Barneston Alumni banquets. Lila was also a member of the Beatrice Art Guild. Lila had a special friend Jack Craig, in which they enjoyed going to Branson, MO, going to local dances and musical events, and one of their favorites was to attend the “Jam" at the Senior Center in Beatrice. They enjoyed each other's families and grandchildren making their lives doubly rich. Lila's final year and half was spent living at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She enjoyed making new friends, participated in activities, and enjoyed a caring staff.

Lila is survived by daughters, Deb (Gale) Andrew of Beatrice, Dianne (Lennie) Lahman of York, and Dawn Connelly of Lincoln; grandchildren, Tyson (Rachel) Andrew of Lincoln, Rees (Stacy) Lahman of Wichita, KS, Danielle (Zach) Pinckney of Valentine, Joshua (Kay) Connelly of Houston, TX and Letti (Bob) Haneline of Nebraska City; great-grandchildren, Alexia and Tony Andrew, Elliott and Parker Lahman, Gracie, Robert, Kyle Ann, and Josie Pinckney, Hazel Connelly, Gracelynn, Felicity, Zane, and Callum Haneline; sister, Erma Smith of Bellevue; brother, Donovan (Carol) Trout of Beatrice; sisters-in-law, Elaine Rees of Lincoln, and Bonnie Trout of Wymore; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lavern and Vetra Trout; her husband Kenneth; brother, Norman Trout; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and one nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Mission Creek Church of rural Liberty with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Family prayer service will be held Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Private family burial will be at the Mission Creek Cemetery of Liberty. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from noon until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. The family will greet relatives and friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the Mission Creek Cemetery. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.