Linda J. (Moren) Griffeth, 72 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital Saturday morning, May 13, 2023. She was born on August 1, 1950 in Beatrice to Edgar and Idonna (Duitsman) Moren. Linda was a 1968 graduate of Beatrice High School, attended UNL, and lived in Beatrice most of her life. She had been employed at the Social Security Administration, and at UPS for over 40 years. She was a member and had been active at the Christ Community Church in Beatrice. Linda enjoyed helping people, being outside, and visiting with everyone. She also enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and animals (especially horses).

Survivors include her daughter Dr. Angie Fisher and husband Jason of Omaha; her mother Donna Moren of Daytona Beach, FL; 2 grandchildren Molly & Riley Jenkin; 2 step grandchildren Aden & Ava Fisher; brother Don Moren of Pawnee City; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Don Jenkins and Kim Barnard. She was preceded in death by her father Edgar Moren; son Jared Griffeth; and sister Sue Moren.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 22, 2023 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice. Inurnment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. Public visitation will be Sunday from 1-8:00 PM at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 2-4:00 PM. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 AM Monday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church with the funeral home in charge. Further service and livestream information or videos, or to leave a memory visit www.ghchapel.com.

