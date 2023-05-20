Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 22, 2023 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice. Inurnment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. Public visitation will be Sunday from 1-8:00 PM at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 2-4:00 PM. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 AM Monday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church with the funeral home in charge. Further service and livestream information or videos, or to leave a memory visit www.ghchapel.com.