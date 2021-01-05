Linda Lu Allen
Linda Lu Allen, age 79 of Blue Springs passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society. She was born in Beatrice on October 19, 1941 to Orville and Ollie Bigley. After her mother's death, she was adopted by James and Mildred (Hardy) Colgrove. She was a 1959 graduate of Wymore High School. On January 15, 1961, she was united in marriage to Bill Allen. Linda's occupation was serving others, whether as a homemaker for her family or a volunteer for many years at the Wymore Good Samaritan Home. She was a member of the Blue Springs Fire Bells and Red Hat Club. She enjoyed volunteering at church with Vacation Bible School and singing in the choir, watching nature, traveling, but most of all spending time with her family.
Those left to mourn her passing are her husband of almost 60 years, Bill; daughters, Deborah Henrichs and husband Allan of Lincoln, Phyllis Mick and husband Ron of Wymore, and Christine Bartholomew and husband Mike of Beatrice; grandchildren, Stephanie (Von) Anderson, Chelsea Henrichs (special friend Eli Sorgic), Leah (Kolten) Lathrum, Cameron Mick, Sean (Raegan) Bartholomew, and Kylie (Brad) Bent; great grandchildren, Chase, Tre, Mykena, Izayha, Xaniya, Anna, Kruz, Kreed, Kellen, Harper, Haddie, Reese, and baby boy Sorgic on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; biological parents; sister, Alvira Bigley; brother, Orville “Gene” Bigley; grandson, Chase Henrichs, and great-grandson Baby Broderick Anderson.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the West Side Baptist Church with Jon Palmquist officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 a.m. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Side Baptist Church and Beatrice Good Samaritan Society with the funeral home in charge. Sign Linda's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.