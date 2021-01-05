Linda Lu Allen

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the West Side Baptist Church with Jon Palmquist officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 a.m. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Side Baptist Church and Beatrice Good Samaritan Society with the funeral home in charge. Sign Linda's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.