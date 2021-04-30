 Skip to main content
Linda Ruth Meyer
Linda Ruth Meyer

Linda Ruth Meyer

Linda Ruth Meyer, 64, Hollenberg, died April 27, 2021 at Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park, Kan.

Visitation will be held from noon until 8 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Hanover Mortuary, Hanover, Kan. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church, North of Hanover. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Hanover Mortuary.

