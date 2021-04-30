Linda Ruth Meyer
Linda Ruth Meyer, 64, Hollenberg, died April 27, 2021 at Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park, Kan.
Visitation will be held from noon until 8 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Hanover Mortuary, Hanover, Kan. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church, North of Hanover. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Hanover Mortuary.
