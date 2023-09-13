Linda S. Dorn, 72

Linda S. Dorn, 72, of Wymore, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023 in Lincoln. She was born on June 26, 1951 in Pawnee City to Don and Irene (Pike) Crosier. She graduated from Wymore Southern High School in 1969. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Dorn, on January 4, 1974. They were blessed with one son, James. Linda worked at BSDC as the seamstress supervisor for 40 years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Dorn of Wymore; son, James (Dana) Dorn of Wymore; two grandsons, Dalton and Trevin Dorn; step-mother, Helen Maly of Fremont; three sisters, Shirley O'Donnell of Fremont, Sharon Crosier of Hastings, and Chris (Larry) Easter of Wymore; one brother, Joe (Jacque) Crosier of Beatrice; brothers-in-law, Roger (Lecia) Dorn of Blue Springs, Richard (Jodi) Dorn of Wymore, and Brad Duhachek of Hastings; sister-in-law, LaVonna (Ray) Allen of Blue Springs; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Ilene (Pike) Crosier; step-father, Jim Vickers; parents-in-law, Alfred and Bernice Dorn Tennant; step-father-in-law, Dallas Tennant; brother, Randy Vickers; sister, Lisa Duhachek; brothers-in-law, Robert O'Donnell and Randy Dorn; nieces, Jemma Crosier, Dana Allen, and Danielle Dorn.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 A.M. on Friday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from noon until 8:00 P.M. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial has been established to the family's choice.

