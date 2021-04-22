Linda Schultis

Linda Lou (Beasley) Schultis of Fairbury passed away April 15, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born in Fairbury to Wilbur and Gladys (Stauss) Beasley on July 6, 1942. Linda grew up in Fairbury and graduated from Fairbury High School in 1961. She attended cosmetology school and worked as a beautician for several years before quitting to raise her children. Linda married the love of her life Wayne Schultis on October 7, 1962. The couple lived on a farm near Diller where they raised two children. She was active on the farm doing field work and caring for livestock. She had a deep affection for animals, especially cats and goats. She was a loving supporter of her children and attended all their functions. After their children were grown, Wayne and Linda moved to Fairbury where she began a new career as an auction clerk and secretary which she worked at until retirement. She delighted in her grandchildren, Justin, Jessa, Katie, and Adam and two great-grandchildren Elle and Bennett. She will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Family was everything to Linda and she loved the times when her entire family got together. She was a loyal friend with a tender and generous heart.