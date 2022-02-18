Linda Schultze

Linda M. Schultze

Linda M. Schultze, age 60 of Wymore passed away on February 15, 2022. She was born in Beatrice on February 23, 1961 to Larry and Maria (Acfalle) Vater. Linda attended Southern Public Schools. On July 19, 1978, she was united in marriage to Dan Schultze. She worked at the Gage County Courthouse in the Treasurer's office, then the County Attorney's office, and had currently been in the Gage County Assessor's Office for over 20 years. She enjoyed camping, selling Avon, playing darts, and spending time with friends. Linda was a loving wife, mother, and friend and was always willing to help out whenever she could.

Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Dan; son, Nate Schultze of Wymore; siblings, Benny Acfalle of Omaha, Sally (Todd) Buesing of Fremont, Rose Stephens (Kevin Moore) of Fremont, and Tim Vater of Omaha; brother-in-law, Kenny (Rebecca) Schultze of Lincoln; several nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law, Ken and Mae Marie Schultze.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore with Father Loras Grell officiating. Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and a Rosary beginning at 8:00 p.m. The body will also lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Linda's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.