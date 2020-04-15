Lisa Ann Schoneweis
Lisa Ann (Huston) Schoneweis, 56, of Adams passed away after succumbing to a severe stroke on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born May 27, 1963 in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1981. She was on the Beatrice High School Drill Team and played club softball (her dad coached). She married Douglas Schoneweis on October 12, 1990 at Beatrice. She graduated from Joseph's College of Beauty of Beatrice and then worked at Kathy's Hair Works in the Mall before opening Hair Graphics with Patty Clausen, where she worked for 30 years. She was also the cosmetologist at Beatrice Health and Rehab for almost 20 years. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church of Adams. She was also a member of the Eagles Club Auxiliary of Beatrice. She enjoyed bowling and had been in a bowling league for many years, camping, family trips to the Ozarks, socializing with friends and clients, playing Bunko, enjoyed watching her kids sporting events, making people smile, floating in her pool where she asked her kids to stop by all the time, spending time with her children, her mother and her dogs, Buddy, Buster and Billy.
Survivors include her husband, Doug of Adams; daughter, Whitney (Busboom) Lopez and husband Leroy of Cortland; sons, Dylan Schoneweis and special friend Tori Buhr and Logan Schoneweis and fiancée Courtney Hays all of Adams; her mother, Linda Huston of Beatrice; brother, Darrick (Penny) Huston of Wolcottville, IN; mother-in-law, Alice Schoneweis of Adams; sisters-in-law, Doreen (Brent) Friehauf of Lincoln and Deb Kalama of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Dean Schoneweis of Adams. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth W. Huston; an infant brother, Kevan Huston; father-in-law, Eldean Schoneweis; sister-in-law, Donita Birkett; uncle, Steve Taylor.
With the current pandemic situation, a private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery of Adams with Pastor Nathan Metzger officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 3:00 P.M. Wednesday until 8:00 P.M. Friday. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net These arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.