Lisa Ann Schoneweis

Lisa Ann (Huston) Schoneweis, 56, of Adams passed away after succumbing to a severe stroke on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born May 27, 1963 in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1981. She was on the Beatrice High School Drill Team and played club softball (her dad coached). She married Douglas Schoneweis on October 12, 1990 at Beatrice. She graduated from Joseph's College of Beauty of Beatrice and then worked at Kathy's Hair Works in the Mall before opening Hair Graphics with Patty Clausen, where she worked for 30 years. She was also the cosmetologist at Beatrice Health and Rehab for almost 20 years. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church of Adams. She was also a member of the Eagles Club Auxiliary of Beatrice. She enjoyed bowling and had been in a bowling league for many years, camping, family trips to the Ozarks, socializing with friends and clients, playing Bunko, enjoyed watching her kids sporting events, making people smile, floating in her pool where she asked her kids to stop by all the time, spending time with her children, her mother and her dogs, Buddy, Buster and Billy.