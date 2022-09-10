Lisa Behrens

Lisa L. (Wiechmann) Behrens

Lisa L. (Wiechmann) Behrens, 57 years of age, of Beatrice passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1965 in Beatrice to Ronald and Donna Beth (Timmerman) Wiechmann. Lisa graduated from Beatrice High School in 1983 and started working as a Direct Support Associate for Mosaic, formerly known as Martin Luther Homes in Beatrice. She was recognized as the Nebraska Direct Support Professional of the Year in 2019. She married the Love of her life, Russ Behrens on September 14, 1984 at the First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice where Lisa was a member. She was a devoted Cornhusker fan and avid gamer who loved slot machines, scratch cards, and any board game available at her fingertips. She and Russ's favorite past time was spending time with their family, friends, and animals at her favorite place, their home. She will be remembered as the family's peace-keeper and confidant, an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Russ Behrens; daughter, Shannon Schidler; son, Kyle Behrens and partner Niki Schmidt, all of Beatrice; daughter, Nicole Bryan and husband Luke of Milford, KS; daughter Malory Behrens of Concordia, KS, and son-in-law Sean Schidler of Beatrice; 9 grandchildren, Kaleb Dayhuff, Hunter Behrens, Taison Schidler, Anden Patterson, Jaxton Coward, Oaklynn Behrens, Millie Bryan, Emersyn Coward, and Caroline Bryan; 5 step-grandchildren, Payton Coward, Ashley Patterson, Elizbeth Patterson, Trinity Patterson, and Blakely Hartley; 1 sister, Laura Smith and husband Kevin of St. Joseph, MO; 4 brothers-in-law Neil McConnell and partner Sandy Clark, Steve Behrens and partner Maradeth Brooks, Roger Behrens, Brian (Carla) Walters, all of Beatrice; 3 sisters-in-law, Christine (Steve) Miller, Deb (Bob) Houseman, Theresa Schramm, all of Beatrice, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Ron Wiechmann and Donna Beth Smiley and her sister Linda McConnell.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Ron Wakeman officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church YouTube page. There will be no viewing, but a register book will be available at the funeral home on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Lisa's online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.