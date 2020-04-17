Lisa Schoneweis

With the current pandemic situation, a private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery of Adams with Pastor Nathan Metzger officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 3:00 P.M. Wednesday until 8:00 P.M. Friday. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net