Lisa Ann Schoneweis
With the current pandemic situation, a private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery of Adams with Pastor Nathan Metzger officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 3:00 P.M. Wednesday until 8:00 P.M. Friday. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net
To send flowers to the family of Lisa Schoneweis, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.