Lisa Schoneweis

Lisa Ann Schoneweis
Lisa Ann (Huston) Schoneweis, 56, of Adams passed away after succumbing to a severe stroke on Monday, April 13, 2020.
An Open House in Lisa's honor will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Red Barn Farm (1038 West Sargent Road, Beatrice). Food and beverages will be provided. www.foxfuneralhome.net These arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.
