Lloyd Dean Ruemelin, Adams, reached his heavenly home on March 12, 2021. He came into the world on August 27, 1930, when he was born to Emil and Effie (Dodson) Ruemelin. He would often talk about his farmer father not seeing rain for 5 years after he was born. This early family struggle may have shaped Lloyd's amazing constant gratitude and caring, positive attitude that he carried throughout his life. Lloyd grew up on that farm near Crab Orchard until the age of 14 when he moved with his parents to a farm near Adams and graduated from Adams High School in 1947. Upon graduation Lloyd was employed by Nieveen Oil in Adams, driving the fuel truck. Marriage entered into Lloyd's life on September 23, 1949 when he became the husband of Elnore “Babe” Behrens. He soon took up the career of farming and continued in this endeavor for 18 years, taking pleasure in working the land and raising livestock. Parenthood also entered in to Lloyd's life during this time, becoming a father to four girls between 1952 and 1962. By 1970, Lloyd, in pursuit of a different direction in agriculture, bought a farm supply store in Adams, engaging in a Purina feed business as well as being a Golden Harvest seed dealer. He enjoyed his work through the years with the farmers of the community in this business, looking forward to visiting their farms during feed deliveries. This is also the time when he moved his family from a house on the farm to city life in Adams. Lloyd's Feed and Seed store was a stalwart business on main street for 24 years until Lloyd decided retirement was in order and sold his business, but did not quit working. Having a lifetime interest in nature and plants, Lloyd began mowing for the town of Adams during his retirement and found great satisfaction and pride in keeping the park and ballfields looking neat and trimmed. He was also instrumental in creating and maintaining the park at the north entrance of Adams. One could also find Lloyd occasionally filling in for Rusty at the Klein Hardware store. Lloyd loved his faith, his family and the Adams community and wore many “hats” in his service to all of them. He served on the school board for 14 years, was a school bus driver and a volunteer on the town fire department. Lloyd was an active member of the American Lutheran Church of Adams, serving for numerous years on the church council. Many will remember Lloyd as the “head cook” at the annual Adams barbecue. One of Lloyd's favorite hats, however, says “Grandpa” on it. He always held his family close to his heart and his nine grandchildren always held their Grandpa Lloyd in high esteem.