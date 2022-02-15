Lloyd Olson

Lloyd Gene Olson

Lloyd Gene Olson, 76, of Beatrice died Friday night, February 11, 2022 at Good Samaritan Center after a brief battle with cancer. He was born November 19, 1945 to Eric and Alice (Spratt) Olson in Gothenburg. He graduated from Arnold High School in 1964. He served in the United States Marine Corps from August 31, 1965 to August 30, 1967. After returning home from the service, he married Arlene Eberly on April 8, 1971. They with their son, Brett Gene, made their home in Beatrice. Lloyd was employed by Beatrice Concrete until retirement. At which time, Lloyd and Arlene spent their winters RV'ing to wherever Brett was residing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Arlene of Beatrice; son, Brett Gene of Ocala, FL; sister, Janet (Charles) Blowers of Gothenburg; brother, Don (Carol) Olson of Gothenburg; sisters-in-law, Nadine (Preston) Williams and Pat Eberly; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roy Leon Olson and Ira “Bub” Olson; parents-in-law, Dave and Alma Eberly; brother-in-law, George Eberly; sister-in-law, Jolene Olson.

He will be greatly missed by everyone for his wonderful sense of humor and willingness to help anyone in need of assistance. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Tallin Cemetery of Gothenburg, Nebraska at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.