Lois E. Kammerlohr

Lois E. Kammerlohr, age 89 of Beatrice passed away on July 21, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born in Hastings on February 22, 1932 to LaMoine and Elva (Anderson) Hillers. Lois was a 1948 graduate of Hastings High School. On April 19, 1952, she was united in marriage to Melvin Kammerlohr. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice where she was an active member in Circle. She was the past coordinator for the Community Food Pantry, “a professional volunteer” for public radio and TV, and had been a Beatrice Bruin host since 1996. She was a classical pianist and avid baseball fan, and enjoyed reading classical music, and gardening.

Those left to mourn her passing are her daughters, Janet Stears of Fort Collins, CO and Lee Claussen of Lincoln; grandchildren, Aimée Parkerson, Jena Loescher, Melissa Murphy, Natalie Mason, Marcus Mason, Claire Mason, Brooklyn Moore, David Claussen, Amy Claussen, and Erin Claussen; several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lee Dutcher (Jan. 1951, Korean War); second husband, Melvin (Feb. 1990); son, Philip Kammerlohr (March 1989); daughter, Corinne Mason (Dec. 2020); grandsons, Brien Stears and Philip Mason; and great-grandchildren, Noah & Sophia Murphy.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. A private burial will take place at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery prior to the service on Friday. The body will lie in state at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and not at the church. A memorial has been established to the Luther Seminary, 2481 Como Ave, St. Paul, MN 55108, with Sterling and Naomi Kohrs in charge. Sign Lois's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.