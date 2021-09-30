Lois E. Luebs

Lois E. Luebs, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Tuesday night, September 28, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1934 in Enid, OK to Arthur and Maude (Sellers) Harder. Lois graduated from Southern High School in Wymore in 1952. She and Richard Luebs were married on June 1, 1952 and later divorced. Lois had been a babysitter, employed at Beatrice State Developmental Center from 1976-1999, and later worked at the Kensington. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Lois enjoyed playing solitaire, circle word puzzles, Husker football, making peppernuts, and collected Cardinal figurines.

Survivors include 3 daughters Elaine Connelly of Beatrice, LuAnn Forke and Leta (Leroy) Forke, all of Wymore; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother Duane Harder from Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; and son-in-law Tom Connelly Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church with Reverend Daryn Bahn officiating. Interment will be at the Wymore Cemetery. The body will lie in state Friday from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice, and at the church after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Lois' online guest book and www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.