Lois Mae (Ideus) Fossler, 93

February 24, 1930 - August 6, 2023

Lois Mae (Ideus) Fossler, 93, of Beatrice, died Sunday night, August 6, 2023 in Beatrice. She was born on February 24, 1930 in Beatrice to Siebend and Sena (Giesman) Ideus. Lois was united in marriage to Evert H. Fossler on April 16, 1949 in Beatrice. She lived and worked most of her life in and around Beatrice. Lois enjoyed growing flowers, going to plays, playing cards, bus trips, and visiting family in Minnesota several times a year. Lois was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice.

Lois is survived by her children, Eugene Fossler of St. Louis, MO, Richard (Barbara) Fossler of Hickman, and Karen Bruun of Moorehead, MN; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; two step-grandsons; 11 step-great-grandchildren and 11 step-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Siebend and Sena (Giesman) Ideus; husband, Evert, who died on October 7, 1980; infant sister; brothers, Melvin (Josephine) Ideus, Vernon Ideus, and Delmer Ideus; granddaughter, Amanda Cihacek; son-in-law, Robert Bruun; grandson-in-law, Nathan Hausman.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 11, 2023 in the Chapel at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. Burial will be prior to the memorial service at 10:15 A.M. on Friday at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Closed casket visitation will be on Thursday from noon until 8:00 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.