Lois Pohlmann

Private funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Leah Lawson and Pastor Rick Johnson officiating. If you would like to watch Lois's funeral service, please go to St. John Lutheran Church's website and click on the link provided. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A memorial has been established to St. John Lutheran Church.