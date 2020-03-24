Lois Pohlmann

Lois L. (Barnard) Goes Pohlmann, 90, of Beatrice passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. She was born on January 4, 1930 at Beatrice and lived her entire life in the Beatrice area. She graduated from Beatrice High School. After high school she worked at the Gage County Courthouse, the Beatrice Board of Public Works and retired from the Beatrice Community Hospital after 18 years of service. After retirement she worked for Bell's Western Wear. She married Delbert Dean Goes on September 19, 1954 at St. John Lutheran Church. She married Ivan Pohlmann on March 3, 2000. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She was involved with 4-H Clubs when her children were young. Lois loved her family and enjoyed being outside, on the farm and driving the grain truck.