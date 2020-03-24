Lois Pohlmann

Lois L. Goes Pohlmann
Lois L. (Barnard) Goes Pohlmann, 90, of Beatrice passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. She was born on January 4, 1930 at Beatrice and lived her entire life in the Beatrice area. She graduated from Beatrice High School. After high school she worked at the Gage County Courthouse, the Beatrice Board of Public Works and retired from the Beatrice Community Hospital after 18 years of service. After retirement she worked for Bell's Western Wear. She married Delbert Dean Goes on September 19, 1954 at St. John Lutheran Church. She married Ivan Pohlmann on March 3, 2000. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She was involved with 4-H Clubs when her children were young. Lois loved her family and enjoyed being outside, on the farm and driving the grain truck.
Survivors include her husband, Ivan of Beatrice; daughter Patty (Richard) Barnard of Liberty; son, Steven Goes of Liberty; stepson, DeVern (Barb) Pohlmann of DeWitt; stepdaughters, Sondra (Bill) Harold of Springfield, Linda (Scott) Beran of Diller, Connie (Greg) Fanders of Adams; five grandchildren, Kerri (Mike) Jones of Wymore, Craig (Traci) Barnard of Lincoln, Curt (Deann) Barnard of Beatrice, Jessica Goes and significant other Trey Hawkins of Westmoreland, KS, and Dusty Goes of Bethany, MO; eleven great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Allen Buss of Blue Springs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Viola Hill Barnard; her first husband, Delbert Dean Goes; an infant son, David; two great-grandchildren, Drew and Madison Barnard; sister, Marilyn Buss; brother, Duane (Jackie) Barnard; sister-in-law, Kathleen (George) Stitt.
Private funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Leah Lawson and Pastor Rick Johnson officiating. If you would like to watch Lois's funeral service, please go to St. John Lutheran Church's website and click on the link provided. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. A memorial has been established to St. John Lutheran Church. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.
