Lois Stone

Lois left this earth, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Clearfield. She asked me to put something in here about flying away on her broom, but that's not true. We all know she drove away in her red F250 with the Husker “N” on the tailgate pulling her 5th wheel. Lois Joanne Chase was born March 18, 1938 in the middle bedroom at Chase's corner, south of Wymore, to Harold Vern and Elvira Myrtle (Closs) Chase. She attended District 99 schoolhouse and was a 1955 graduate of Wymore High. She attended business college for a short time in Omaha. She married Eugene Kennedy and they made their first home in Lincoln. Lois worked at Korsmeyer Electric and Gene was in the Air Force. They soon found themselves traversing the globe and later lived in Belgium, Germany, California, Nebraska again, Virginia and eventually Utah. Lois went back to work in Personnel at Hill AFB once all her children were in school. It was an adjustment for the family, because there is nothing worse than waking up to the smell of cinnamon rolls only to find that she had taken them to the office! Lois and Gene parted ways and Lois moved to Clearfield. She was a member of Clearfield Community Church. She filled her days baking, sewing, and square dancing. She danced for over 25 years with the Quarter Promenaders and the Single Swingers. Lois was a member of the Alpha Tau chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha for almost 30 years. She held a variety of offices over the years. She enjoyed the camaraderie of the ladies and the good work they did for the benefit of St. Jude's Hospital. After retirement, Lois became a camp host. She would hook up her fifth wheel and off she would go. She hosted at a number of parks over the years. She last hosted at Curtis Canyon near Jackson, WY in 2016. During this time she also worked for Paice Tax in Clearfield. She later married Paul Stone. At the beginning of this year, Lois moved into assisted living. She was there for a few months and decided it wasn't where she wanted to live. She then moved in with her daughter.