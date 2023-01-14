Lois Swoboda

Lois J. Swoboda, age 76, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Lois Jean Swoboda, daughter of Robert and Ruby (Imes) Crosby, was born May 12, 1946, at Beatrice. Lois graduated from Beatrice High School. She married Tracy Berry Swoboda in Beatrice and they were blessed with four children, Teresa, Tammi, Tracy, and Marla. Lois lived in Beatrice most of her life and was a homemaker. Spending time with her family brought joy to her life, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She also loved reading books.