Lois Swoboda

Lois J. Swoboda, age 76, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Lois Jean Swoboda, daughter of Robert and Ruby (Imes) Crosby, was born May 12, 1946, at Beatrice. Lois graduated from Beatrice High School. She married Tracy Berry Swoboda in Beatrice and they were blessed with four children, Teresa, Tammi, Tracy, and Marla. Lois lived in Beatrice most of her life and was a homemaker. Spending time with her family brought joy to her life, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She also loved reading books.
Lois is survived by her children, Teresa (Rick) Foulk, Tracy (Heidi) Swoboda, and Marla (Tim) Theye; son-in-law, John Davis; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Peggy Urbaschek, Kathy Fischer, and Martha Beach. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruby Crosby; husband, Tracy Swoboda; daughter, Tammi Davis; and great-grandson, Bennet Carnes.
No services will be held. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.