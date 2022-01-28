Lola L. Dorn

Lola L. Dorn, 80, of Beatrice, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on June 26, 1941 at Bremen, KS and grew up on a farm near Odell. Lola was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Kansas and confirmed at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell and attended Odell High School. On June 14, 1957, she married LaVern G. Dorn in Lincoln. They farmed in the Pickrell area and moved to Beatrice in 1970. She worked at Peterson Manufacturing Company in DeWitt for over 25 years. She was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and now a member of St. John Lutheran Church both of Beatrice. She enjoyed all flowers, music, and gardening.

Survivors include three sons, Dennis Dorn of Wymore, Roger Dorn of Beatrice and Daryl (Angie) Dorn of Beatrice; daughter, Bonnie (Rick) Knoop of Beatrice; five grandchildren, Samantha (Jon) Berry, Shawna Knoop, Brandon Knoop, Stormie Gonzales-Dorn, Gunnar Gonzales-Dorn; brothers-in-law, Pastor Arden (Roxanne) Dorn and Myron Lohse; sisters-in-law, Norma Foreman and Eleanor Klaus; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Paula Duensing Klaus; her husband, LaVern, who died on November 2, 1989; her son, Kenneth; brothers, Everett (Ella) Klaus, Vernon Klaus, Arlan Klaus, and David (Darlene) Klaus; sisters, Elaine (Eldo) Minge, Verla (Alvin) Bures, and Anita Lohse; brothers-in-law, Roland (Marjorie) Dorn, Marvin Dorn, Eugene Foreman; sisters-in-law, Leona (Elmer) Trauernicht and Evelena (Daylon) Kelle.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. Cremation will follow the service and inurnment of the cremains will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday in the chapel of the church. A memorial has been established to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and St. John Lutheran Church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.