Lola Mae Holsan

Lola Mae (Hall) Holsan, 88, of Wymore died April 19th, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home in Beatrice. She was born October 7, 1931 in Wymore, where she was a 1950 graduate of Wymore High School. On September 18, 1954, she married Harold Lloyd Holsan at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore, and from this union they had seven children. They lived most their lives in Blue Springs, raising their children. She worked many different jobs in the Wymore/Beatrice area. They later divorced August 8, 1989. Lola resided in Colorado for several years before returning to Wymore.