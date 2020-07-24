Lola Mae Holsan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lola Mae (Hall) Holsan

Lola Mae (Hall) Holsan, 88, of Wymore died April 19th, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home in Beatrice. She was born October 7, 1931 in Wymore, where she was a 1950 graduate of Wymore High School.

On September 18, 1954, she married Harold Lloyd Holsan at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore, and from this union they had seven children. They lived most their lives in Blue Springs, raising their children. She worked many different jobs in the Wymore/Beatrice area. They later divorced August 8, 1989. Lola resided in Colorado for several years before returning to Wymore.

Lola Mae is survived by six children, Stephen (Susan) Holsan, Sue (Randy) Kramer, Pam Holsan, Harold E. (Robin) Holsan, Shari (Tim) Crookham, and Teri (Brian) Tjaden; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Petersen; brother-in-law, John (AnnaMarie) Holsan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lola Mae was preceded in death by her son, Mark Allan Holsan; parents, Harry F. and Leda L. (Morgan) Hall; three sisters, Doris (Arnold) Cacek, Helen (Clyde) Hiner, Gertrude (Dwight) Wellwood; two brothers, Cork (Doris) Hall and Harry Jr (JoAnne) Hall; ex-husband Harold L. Holsan.

Private memorial graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Wymore Cemetery with Father Thomas Walsh officiating. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore in charge. Sign Lola's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.

To plant a tree in memory of Lola Holsan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.