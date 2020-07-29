Lola Mae Holsan

Lola Mae (Hall) Holsan
Private memorial graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Wymore Cemetery with Father Thomas Walsh officiating. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore in charge. Sign Lola's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.
