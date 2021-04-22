Lonnie Lee Schellhorn

Lonnie Lee Schellhorn, 47, of Beatrice passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 23, 1973 in Fairbury. Lonnie loved to spend time with his family, going to the races, watching wrestling, building model cars, and going on vacation to Branson, MO.

Lonnie is survived by his sisters, Brenda McConnell; Connie Bartak and husband Dave; sister-in-law, Joanna Schellhorn; brother-in-law, Butch Scott; nephews, Rob Bartak and significant other Ashley Alvarez, Michael Scott and wife Rachel, Jeffrey Scott and wife Britney, Gary Schellhorn and significant other Lynsie Connell, Richie Schellhorn and wife Wendy, Ronald McConnell and wife Jessica, Danny Schellhorn, Jessie Schellhorn and wife Maria, and Terry Schellhorn; nieces, Rose Bartak and significant other Mike Armagost, Angelea McConnell and significant other Roger Smith, Tasha Scott and husband Bryan, and Tess Schellhorn. He was preceded in death by his father, Leland Schellhorn; mother, Darlene (Schaefer) Scott; stepfather, Corky Scott; brother, Lyle Schellhorn; sisters, Debra Schellhorn and Carla (Schellhorn) Pfeifer; niece, Debra Scott.

A celebration of life will be held at 402 Sports Bar & Grill on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Noon. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.