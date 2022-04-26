Lorelei Hart

Lorelei May (Aman) Hart, 81 of Burchard passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She was born April 20, 1941 in Hastings to Robert Dee Aman and Vervie May (Millard) Aman.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Burchard with the Rosary half hour before services at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Officiating Father Michael Christensen. Visitation on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City. Interment at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, Burchard. Memorials to family choice for a later. On line condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com