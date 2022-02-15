Loren Evers

Loren R. Evers, 85, of Beatrice passed away due to heart failure on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. He was born on April 15, 1936, in Sheldon, IA to Ray and Marie Evers. He grew up and attended school in Wenatchee, WA. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served his country for three years. In 1960, he moved to Waterloo, IA and started working for Northern Natural Gas Company, serving in the Platteville, WI and Waterloo, IA plants. He spent most of his career as a welder, eventually retiring after 27 years. He then went on to work as a pipeline inspector for many years. He married Doris Ann Becker on October 20, 1962, in Waterloo, IA. To this union, they were blessed with two children, Lisa and Jeffrey. Loren and Doris raised their family, lived, and worked in Cuba City, WI and Hudson, IA. In 2003, they purchased a home in the Flowing Springs community in Beatrice. Loren and Doris led full lives after retirement, traveling in their motorhome, wintering in Florida, attending their grandchildren's events, and playing cards several nights a week. He was also an excellent painter as well as an avid car lover. His dream was to own a 1957 T-Bird hardtop.