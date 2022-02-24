Lorene H. Frerichs

Lorene H. Frerichs, 88 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center on Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022. She was born on April 13, 1933 at Friend, Neb. to Henry and Lena (Dillin) Engel. She was a 1950 graduate of Belvidere High School at Belvidere, Neb. Lorene and Gerald Hulse were married on May 24, 1951 in Bruning, Neb. In 1981, she and her second husband Dennis J Frerichs purchased and operated Denny's Liquor, now Mom's Corner. She enjoyed dancing, was an avid bowler, and loved animals.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda C. Schuller and fiancé Ron Janzen of Beatrice, and Karla K. Thomas of Beatrice; 3 grandchildren Johnathon Schuller, Kymberlie Billesbach, and Skylar Rinne and husband Mark; 3 great grandchildren Trey Billesbach, Oliver Rinne and Krystina Billesbach; sister Arlene F. Mathews of San Antonio, Texas; former spouse Dennis Frerichs; and numerous nephews, nieces and other extended family. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband Gerald Hulse; step daughter Denise (Frerichs) Rogus; 1 brother and 3 sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. The funeral service will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. The body will lie in state Friday from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m., and on Saturday after 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society with the funeral home in charge. Sign Lorene's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.