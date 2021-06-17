Loretta M. Kunc, 92, of Crab Orchard passed away on June 16, 2021 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on March 8, 1929 at Cook. Loretta was raised in the Crab Orchard area, graduated from Sterling High school in 1946, and took summer courses in elementary education at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She was married to Marvin Kunc on August 3, 1949 at Hebron. She was an elementary education teacher in Johnson and Gage counties for several years. She was the postmistress at Crab Orchard, and also worked as a seamstress at Formfit, was the cashier at the Best Western Motel, and was a caregiver at the Beatrice State Developmental Center and the Good Samaritan Center all in Beatrice. She was a former member of the Crab Orchard Methodist Church and had been a Sunday School teacher. She was a charter member of the Crab Orchard Extension Club and was a Crab Orchard Livestock 4-H leader. She also served on the Crab Orchard Election Board. She enjoyed the farm and loved her family as they always came first.