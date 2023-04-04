Loretta M. McKibben
July 29, 1939 - March 31, 2023
Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by parents, William and Helen Stein; husband, Richard J. McKibben; sister-in-law, Linda Whitehead; brothers-in-law: Roger Siems, Don McKibben, and Larry Whitehead. Survived by sister, Ruth Siems; brother, Roger Stein (Loreene); sisters-in-law, Donna McKibben and Beverly Saltman (Virgil); numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be Wednesday, April 5th at 10am at Lord of Life Church, 20844 Bonanza Boulevard in Elkhorn, NE. Interment: Wednesday, 3pm, Blue Springs, NE Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Lord of Life Lutheran Church Education Center.