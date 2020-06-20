Loretta Ruth Smith

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Pastor Tim Kemnitz officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lincoln in care of the mortuary.