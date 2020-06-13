Loretta Ruth Smith
Loretta Ruth (Schroeder) Smith, 87 years of age, of Lincoln, formally of Plymouth, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. She was born on August 15, 1932 in Beatrice to Glenn and Hilda (Zimmerman) Schroeder. Loretta graduated from Plymouth High School in 1949. She married Robert Jung on December 23, 1951 and to this union, three children were born: Wayne, Barry and Ann. He passed away on June 27, 1972. Loretta married Marvin Butts on August 10, 1996. He passed away on February 14, 2000. She married Robert Smith on September 27, 2008. He passed away June 12, 2014. Loretta taught 3 years in rural Jefferson County before becoming a custodian at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice from 1973 to 1978, Tri County Schools near DeWitt from 1978 to 1994 and Southeast Community College in Beatrice from 1994 to 2007. She was a member of Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lincoln and enjoyed playing the organ/piano and spiritual music.
Loretta is survived by her son, Wayne Jung of Torrance, CA; daughter, Ann Walburn and husband Brad of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Donna Jung of Plymouth; grandchildren, Bruce Jung and wife Jennifer of Fairbury, Brian Jung and wife Stacie, Jeremy Walburn and significant other Sabrina Hall, both of Lincoln, Jon Walburn and wife Lain of Meridian, ID, Jamie Kuss and husband Mike of Billings, MO; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Schroeder of Beatrice, Wanieta Schroeder of Plymouth, Louise Meyer, Linda Preisendorf, both of Greeley, CO; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert Jung, Marvin Butts, Robert Smith; son, Barry Jung in 2019; great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Kuss in 2018; and brothers, Glenn “Spud” and Jim Schroeder.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Pastor Tim Kemnitz officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lincoln in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
