Loretta Ruth Smith

Loretta Ruth (Schroeder) Smith, 87 years of age, of Lincoln, formally of Plymouth, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. She was born on August 15, 1932 in Beatrice to Glenn and Hilda (Zimmerman) Schroeder. Loretta graduated from Plymouth High School in 1949. She married Robert Jung on December 23, 1951 and to this union, three children were born: Wayne, Barry and Ann. He passed away on June 27, 1972. Loretta married Marvin Butts on August 10, 1996. He passed away on February 14, 2000. She married Robert Smith on September 27, 2008. He passed away June 12, 2014. Loretta taught 3 years in rural Jefferson County before becoming a custodian at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice from 1973 to 1978, Tri County Schools near DeWitt from 1978 to 1994 and Southeast Community College in Beatrice from 1994 to 2007. She was a member of Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lincoln and enjoyed playing the organ/piano and spiritual music.