Loretta B. White

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Loretta B. White, 74, of Beatrice died at her home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born March 13, 1945 at Pratt, KS and graduated from Sawyer High School. She attended Pratt Community College and graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in elementary education and a master's degree in Special Education. She married Ron White in Sawyer and they lived in New Orleans and Wichita. She taught special ed in Thayer, KS before moving to Beatrice and working at ESU 5. After she and Ron divorced she taught special ed in Cunningham and Hutchison, KS. She was a Jehovah Witness member, and enjoyed country music, reading, and baking.

Survivors include two sons, Robert White and Ronald John (Norma) White; two daughters, Lora (Ryan) Miller and Debra (Jerry) Briseno; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, John Paul Dauner; sister, Floy Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothea Brown Dauner; brother, Ed Dauner.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home with Robert McLellan and Tim Swain officiating. Burial will be at noon on Thursday, March 19th at the Ellenwood Cemetery of Sawyer, KS. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. wwwfoxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Loretta White , please visit Tribute Store.