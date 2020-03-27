Lori A. Dyne, 56 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday afternoon, March 26, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1963 at Tecumseh, NE to Jurgen and Shirley (Behrends) Schmidt. She and Raymond Dyne JR. were married until he passed away in 1993. Lori was a graduate of Beatrice High School and moved back to Beatrice in 1994. She was employed as an ophthalmologist technician at Sutton and Sutton in Lincoln for over 20 years. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, yard work, listening to music, camping and had a great work ethic. Lori especially cherished her time with her family, especially with her grandson.

Survivors include her son Raymond Dyne III of Omaha; daughter Jessica Rae Dyne of Omaha; 5 grandchildren; and her significant other Lynn Miley of Beatrice. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond (1993); 1 sister and 1 brother.