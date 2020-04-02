You have free articles remaining.
Lori A. Dyne
Private family Celebration of Life Service (because of the recent pandemic situation) will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel. To watch the service, it will be live streamed with this link https://youtu.be/ZUDphVobQyU. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A register book will be available Thursday from 1-8:00 PM with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 PM at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. Sign Lori's online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.
