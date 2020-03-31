Lori A. Dyne

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lori A. Dyne, 56 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday afternoon, March 26, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1963 at Tecumseh to Jurgen and Shirley (Behrends) Schmidt. She and Raymond Dyne JR. were married until he passed away in 1993. Lori was a graduate of Beatrice High School and moved back to Beatrice in 1994. She was employed as an ophthalmologist technician at Sutton and Sutton in Lincoln for over 20 years. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, yard work, listening to music, camping and had a great work ethic. Lori especially cherished her time with her family, especially with her grandson.

Survivors include her son Raymond Dyne III of Omaha; daughter Jessica Rae Dyne of Omaha; 5 grandchildren; and her significant other Lynn Miley of Beatrice. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond (1993); 1 sister and 1 brother.

Private family Celebration of Life Service (because of the recent pandemic situation) will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel. To watch the service, it will be live streamed with this link https://youtu.be/ZUDphVobQyU. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A register book will be available Thursday from 1-8:00 PM with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 PM at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. Sign Lori's online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lori Dyne , please visit Tribute Store.