Lorraine Bitting

Lorraine R. Bitting
Lorraine R. Bitting, 83, of Beatrice passed on December 19, 2022. She was born January 10, 1939, at Beatrice. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1957 and then Bryan School of Nursing with a Bachelor of Science degree. She worked in various hospitals overseas and upon returning she worked at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings and Fairbury Hospital, all in labor and delivery. After her retirement, she worked as a Parrish nurse at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cheney, KS. She was a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Plymouth and was currently attending Cornerstone Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She was a volunteer at the Homestead National Historical Park. She enjoyed playing cards with Friendly Friends, going to the Senior Center, quilting at Mosaic, and doing puzzles with friends. Supporting Orphan Grain Train projects was very meaningful for her.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Joan (Henry) Meyer of Fairbury, Meredith Ogden of Junction City, KS; son, Matthew Bitting and special friend, Linda Borror of Wichita, KS; granddaughter, Nicole Ogden and fiancé Jerry Portell; grandsons, Cameron Meyer fiancé Shandra Bulmer, Roger (Janelle) Ogden; great-granddaughter, Harlow Ogden; great-grandson George Ogden; brother, Delbert (Carol) Hueske of Moundridge, KS; sister-in-law, June (Vernon) Weichel of Pymouth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Olinda (Blome) Hueske, stepfather, Paul Stichweh and her husband, Kenneth Bitting.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2022 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 2342 Hoyt Street, Beatrice, with Pastor Dan Cloeter officiating. Cremation has taken place. A registry book will be available on Thursday, January 12 from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to Orphan Grain Train or Cornerstone Lutheran Church in care of Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE 68310. www.foxfuneralhome.net