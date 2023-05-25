Lorraine K. Pinard, 83

Lorraine K. Pinard, 83 years of age, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, May 21, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1940 in Loup City, NE to Emil and Hilda (Johnson) Kuhl and graduated from Loup City High School. Lorraine and John Pinard were married on July 26, 1960 in Loup City. She was an administrative assistant for an Insurance Company, had worked with her husband in his optometry practice, then stayed at home caring for her sons after they were born. She was a member of the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilber and of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She enjoyed time spent visiting with friends at the DeWitt Senior Center and being involved with her son's care at MOSAIC in Beatrice.

Survivors include her sons Richard Renee Pinard and Roderick John Pinard of Beatrice; sister Luella Mitzelfelt of Grand Island; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Pinard (2008); and brother Allen Kuhl.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilber with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in DeWitt. The body will lie in state Monday from 2-8:00 PM at the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt, and at the church one hour preceding the service on Tuesday. The Rosary will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday at the church. A memorial has been established for Autism Research with the funeral home in charge. Additional service details, service livestreams, or leave memories at www.ghchapel.com.

