Lorraine Kay Parde, 69 years of age, of Syracuse, formerly of Cook, went to her Heavenly Father on Friday morning, April 16, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse. She was born on September 26, 1951 in Beatrice to Edwin and Velma L. (Eggert) Parde. She was baptized on October 17, 1951 in Adams and grew up around Odell, Blue Springs and other parts of Gage County. Lorraine was confirmed in 1965 at Immanuel (State Line) Lutheran and graduated from Southern High School in Wymore in 1970. Lorraine had been employed at the Beatrice State Developmental Center before moving to Aurora, CO, where she had worked in the office at Sears and as a Certified Nursing Assistant at a nursing home. She had lived in Cook since moving there from Beatrice in 2005. She was a member of the Immanuel (State Line) Lutheran Church, R. Wymore. Lorraine enjoyed reading, decorating cakes, flowers, and liked visiting with family. Lorraine especially loved reading the bible and loved her Heavenly Father.