Louie H. Esau, 90 years of age, of Beatrice passed way at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday evening, November 12, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1930 in Beatrice to Louie and Elizabeth (Penner) Esau and was a 1949 graduate of Beatrice High School. He married Ellen M. Thimm on June 5, 1951. From 1951 through 1954 they served together in Mennonite Voluntary Service organizations in both Topeka, KS and Denver, CO. Upon completion of service, they returned to join the family farm. Louie loved his life as a farmer and even helped with harvest this year. Louie was a member of the First Mennonite Church, past deacon and chairman of the church board. He taught Sunday School and helped with Vacation Bible School plays and enjoyed singing in various church choirs. Louie was instrumental in bringing the MCC Sale to Nebraska and enjoyed serving on the MCC Sale board. He served as a member and chairman of the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation and Tri-County School Board. Louie has donated blood since 1958 having donated almost 31 gallons. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and reading. Louie especially enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's activities and spending time with them at the lake.