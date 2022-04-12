Louise Goertzen

Louise Huebert Goertzen

Louise Huebert Goertzen, 78, of Beatrice passed away at home on April 8, 2022. She was born on December 7, 1943, in Glasgow, MT. She grew up in the Lustre community in Montana and graduated from Lustre Christian High School. She went on to attend a Christian college is Saskatchewan, Canada for 3 years. Louise married Carl J. Goertzen on June 26, 1970, at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. She worked various jobs over the years, the last one was at J&J Wire in Beatrice, retiring in 2005. Her most enjoyable job was at Back to the Bible in Lincoln. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, embroidering, flowers and gardening.

Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years, Carl of Beatrice; two sons, Doug (Angie) Goertzen of Grand Island and Jason Goertzen of Omaha; three grandchildren, Melissa Goertzen, Austin and Aiden Robinson; sister, Lorraine Huebert of Glasgow, MT; two brothers, Jerry (Dottie) Huebert of Omaha and Don (Sue) Huebert of Canton, SD; sister-in-law, Eleanor “Ellie” (Alvin) Quiring of Beatrice; brother-in-law, John Goertzen of Milford. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob D. and Martha Marie Rahn Huebert; parents-in-law, Harry and Anna Goertzen and sister-in-law, Deloris “Dee” Goertzen.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. There will be no viewing, a register book will be available on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.