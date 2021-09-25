Lowell A. Germer, 90 years of age, of Clatonia passed away at the Bryan/West Medical Center in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon, September 22, 2021. He was born on January 18, 1931, near Plymouth to Arnold and Leona (Essman) Germer. Lowell was baptized at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plymouth and attended St. Paul's Grade School through the 8th grade when he became a communicate member. He was a 1948 graduate of Plymouth High School and attended the University of Nebraska Ag College for 1 year. Lowell and Glenola Wells were married on June 4, 1950, in Plymouth where they made their first home as he worked at the local elevator. In 1951, they moved to a farmstead east of Steele City and began their farming careers. During this time, they were blessed with four children, Patricia, Debra, Betty, and Nancy. In 1958, they moved south of Plymouth continuing to farm with Lowell also working for the Dempster Mill Mfg. Company in Beatrice. In 1963, they moved west of Clatonia purchasing a farm and farmstead. Here Lowell also began another career selling insurance. Lowell retired in 1993 and they moved into their new home in 2000. Lowell was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church near Clatonia, having served as a church officer, elder, choir member, school board member, usher, and grounds keeper. He also volunteered and lead devotions at the Wilber Care Center, served on the Clatonia Rural Fire Board, and was a Farmers Union member. He enjoyed hauling manure, fishing, and playing cards.