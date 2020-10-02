 Skip to main content
Lowell Dean Fahsholtz
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at First Lutheran Church of Summerfield, Kansas. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Burial will take place in the Summerfield Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net

